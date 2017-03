Dealers work on the IG Group trading floor in London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Government bond prices fell sharply on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled late on Wednesday that it might raise interest rates before the end of the year.

December gilt futures fell by almost 40 ticks at the start of trade in London and 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR rose as high as 1.855 percent.

The premium on 10-year gilts over Bunds rose to its highest level since May at 138.4 basis points.

British gilts are typically sensitive to moves in U.S. government bonds.

