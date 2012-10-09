Shopping trolleys are lined up in front of a Sainsury's supermarket in London October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON J Sainsbury Plc, Britain's third-biggest grocer, has lifted its market share on the back of its high-profile sponsorship of the London Paralympic Games, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Sainsbury's sales rose 5.6 percent in the 12 weeks to September 30, increasing its share of the UK grocery market to 16.5 percent from 16.2 percent a year ago, as the group benefited from advertising tied to the Paralympic Games which followed the Olympics.

"Among the big four supermarkets, the standout performance is from Sainsbury's. Its sponsorship of the Paralympic games has clearly borne fruit," said Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel.

The findings will not come as a surprise as last week Sainsbury beat forecasts for second-quarter underlying sales growth.

Kantar said market leader Tesco Plc achieved sales growth of 3.3 percent over the 12 weeks, with its share edging down 0.2 percentage points to 31.0 percent.

Last week Tesco, which is spending 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to improve stores, service and products, said it had halted an 18-month slide in underlying UK sales, though it also reported its first fall in profit for nearly 20 years.

Britain's second-largest grocer Asda, part of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, saw its market share edge up 0.1 percentage points to 17.5 percent, while No. 4 player Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc saw its share fall 0.4 percentage points to 11.4 percent.

Kantar also highlighted a record market share of 4.7 percent for Waitrose, the upmarket grocer owned by John Lewis.

The market researcher said the UK grocery market as a whole grew 3.9 percent, above the Kantar inflation measure of 2.6 percent, meaning that despite a background of austerity there is growth in the market.

Separately on Tuesday an industry survey showed British retail sales posted a solid rise last month, as shoppers splashed out on sturdy shoes and warm clothes.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)