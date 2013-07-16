PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
LONDON Britain's "Big Four" grocers are under increasing pressure to hang onto shoppers being enticed by discount products at retailers Aldi and Lidl and higher-end offers at Waitrose, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Lidl LIDLUK.UL had grown its market share to an all-time record high of 3.1 percent in the 12 weeks to July 7, while Aldi ALDIEI.UL scored another a record-equalling share of 3.6 percent.
Together with Waitrose JLP.UL, which has a market share of 4.8 percent, these three companies now account for 11.5 percent of the grocery market, 3.2 percentage points more than four years ago.
Market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), No. 2 player Asda (WMT.N) and No. 4 Wm Morrison (MRW.L) all saw their share dip.
Only No. 3 J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) bucked the trend, maintaining its 16.5 percent share with sales growth of 3.8 percent, ahead of overall market growth of 3.7 percent.
"Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl have all been hugely successful in recent years, growing well ahead of the market average," Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel said.
"This trend has cut deeply into the available market share for the bigger retailers who are now having to compete for a contracting middle ground."
Kantar said grocery inflation for the 12 week period was 3.9 percent.
Following is a summary of market share and sales.
Market share (percent)
12 wks toJuly 7, 2013 12 wks to July 8, 2012 pct change in sales
Tesco 30.1 30.7 1.8
Asda 17.0 17.3 2.0
Sainsbury 16.5 16.5 3.8
Morrison 11.7 11.9 1.8
Co-operative 6.4 6.6 0.2
Waitrose 4.8 4.5 10.9
Aldi 3.6 2.9 29.8
Lidl 3.1 2.9 10.9
Iceland 2.0 2.0 4.9
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Louise Heavens)
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.