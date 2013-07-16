LONDON Britain's "Big Four" grocers are under increasing pressure to hang onto shoppers being enticed by discount products at retailers Aldi and Lidl and higher-end offers at Waitrose, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Lidl LIDLUK.UL had grown its market share to an all-time record high of 3.1 percent in the 12 weeks to July 7, while Aldi ALDIEI.UL scored another a record-equalling share of 3.6 percent.

Together with Waitrose JLP.UL, which has a market share of 4.8 percent, these three companies now account for 11.5 percent of the grocery market, 3.2 percentage points more than four years ago.

Market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), No. 2 player Asda (WMT.N) and No. 4 Wm Morrison (MRW.L) all saw their share dip.

Only No. 3 J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) bucked the trend, maintaining its 16.5 percent share with sales growth of 3.8 percent, ahead of overall market growth of 3.7 percent.

"Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl have all been hugely successful in recent years, growing well ahead of the market average," Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel said.

"This trend has cut deeply into the available market share for the bigger retailers who are now having to compete for a contracting middle ground."

Kantar said grocery inflation for the 12 week period was 3.9 percent.

Following is a summary of market share and sales.

Market share (percent)

12 wks toJuly 7, 2013 12 wks to July 8, 2012 pct change in sales

Tesco 30.1 30.7 1.8

Asda 17.0 17.3 2.0

Sainsbury 16.5 16.5 3.8

Morrison 11.7 11.9 1.8

Co-operative 6.4 6.6 0.2

Waitrose 4.8 4.5 10.9

Aldi 3.6 2.9 29.8

Lidl 3.1 2.9 10.9

Iceland 2.0 2.0 4.9

