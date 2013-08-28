Shopping trolleys are seen at a Sainsbury's supermarket in London May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain's J Sainsbury was the only grocer out of the country's "Big Four" supermarkets to see its market share grow in the 12 weeks to August 18, as it managed to attract shoppers who were otherwise choosing high-end or discount options.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said total sales at Sainsbury grew 4.9 percent year-on-year, giving Britain's third largest grocer a 16.5 percent share of the 31.7 billion pound ($49.26 billion) market.

"Sainsbury's has continued to grow ahead of the market over the past 12 weeks, said John Coll, director at Kantar Worldpanel. "It benefited from its support of the Paralympics last year and its growth has continued since then," he said.

In contrast, market leader Tesco and no.2 player Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, saw their market share shrink to 30.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from a share of 30.9 percent and 17.5 percent a year ago.

Wm Morrison, the fourth largest supermarket, also saw its market share fall to 11.3 percent from 11.5 percent over the same period.

Such firms are facing rising competition from discounters, such as Aldi and Lidl, as well as high-end grocer Waitrose, which is owned by John Lewis, as consumers adapt their shopping strategies to suit the tough economic climate, Kantar said.

Privately owned German retailer Aldi enjoyed a 31.9 percent jump in sales, pushing its market share to a record 3.7 percent, while Lidl saw its sales rise by 14.9 percent to help it to a 3.1 percent market share.

Sales at Waitrose rose 9.1 percent, giving the company a 4.8 percent market share.

Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.9 percent for the 12 week before.

