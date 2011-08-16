LONDON Sales at Britain's grocers are lagging behind price inflation as shoppers migrate to lower priced stores and trade down to cheaper goods, Kantar Worldpanel said.

The market research company said on Tuesday grocery sales rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Aug 7, lower than the 5.2 percent grocery price inflation during the period.

"It is evident that shoppers are trying to manage their 'personal' inflation by trading down. This can be done by seeking out lower priced outlets and cheaper alternative products," Kantar said.

That resulted in another good performance from budget chains Aldi and Lidl with Aldi growing sales by 24.4 percent and achieving an all-time record market share of 3.6 percent.

"It's unsurprising that the discounters have pushed further ahead this month," Kantar said.

Britain's grocery market remains polarised, with hard discounters Aldi and Lidl and upmarket chain Waitrose growing much faster than mainstream rivals like Tesco (TSCO.L), Asda (WMT.N) and J Sainsbury (SBRY.L).

Among the top four grocers, only Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) added to its market share during the period.

Many retailers have been struggling as shoppers see disposable incomes squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

