LONDON Cash-strapped Britons are continuing to cut back on the number of groceries they buy as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising food prices, muted wages growth and government austerity, Kantar Worldpanel said.

The market research group also said on Tuesday grocery sales rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to September 4, lagging a 5.3 percent increase in grocery price inflation.

"Consumers are managing their budget by making more shopping trips but buying fewer items on each outing," said Kantar Worldpanel director Martin Whittingham.

Sales growth remained strongest at hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, although upmarket chain Waitrose also continued to do well, showing that more affluent shoppers were still prepared to spend.

Among the top four chains, Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) saw the fastest growth, confirming better-than-expected results from Britain's fourth-biggest grocer last week.

J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) also gained market share, while Tesco (TSCO.L) and Asda (WMT.N) lagged.

(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Dan Lalor)