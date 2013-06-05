Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks arrives with her husband Charlie at Southwark Crown Court in central London June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Rebekah Brooks, a former top executive in Rupert Murdoch's media empire and a close friend of Prime Minister David Cameron, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to charges related to phone hacking during her time running two national newspapers.

Brooks stood in the dock at a packed Southwark Crown Court alongside her husband and other senior journalists from the now-defunct News of the World Sunday tabloid.

She is due to stand trial in September.

Brooks pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to hack phones and two counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office. Wearing a black jacket and trousers and speaking loudly and clearly, the 45-year-old also pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Other senior staff, including the tabloid's former managing editor Stuart Kuttner and former assistant news editor James Weatherup, also pleaded not guilty to charges related to phone hacking, while her husband and her personal assistant pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Brooks, the former editor of the News of the World and the Sun, who went on to run the whole of Murdoch's British newspaper arm, was arrested in July 2011 along with other members of staff over charges related to the unlawful interception of mobile phone messages to generate news stories.

The scandal prompted the closure of the mass-selling News of the World and a year-long public inquiry, sent shockwaves through the British establishment and revealed close ties between media, police and politicians.

In a separate case that formed part of the massive police inquiry into phone-hacking and other crimes, it was revealed on Wednesday that a police officer had been jailed for two years for selling stories to Murdoch's Sun newspaper.

Paul Flattley leaked details on 39 occasions to the Sun, mostly about high-profile figures including Prince William's wife Kate, earning himself 7,600 pounds.

"At the very time his colleagues were dealing with families whose relative had died or been horrifically injured, Flattley was callously selling information about them to a newspaper," said Detective Chief Superintendent Gordon Briggs.

Flattley was sentenced in March but legal restrictions meant this could not be reported at the time. Charges against Sun journalist Virginia Wheeler were also dropped on Wednesday after prosecutors decided it was no longer in the public interest to proceed after hearing expert medical evidence about her health.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by Andrew Roche)