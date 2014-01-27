LONDON British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said on Monday that Daniel Evans had pleaded guilty to phone hacking during his time as a journalist on the group's Sunday Mirror tabloid.

Evans appeared on Monday as a witness in the long-running trial investigating phone hacking at Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World tabloid.

Evans admitted conspiracy to hack phones at the News of the World and the Sunday Mirror. He also admitted to conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and committing an act likely to pervert course of justice.

"We do not tolerate wrongdoing within our business and take any allegations seriously," Trinity Mirror said. "It is too soon to know how this matter will progress and further updates will be made if there are any significant developments."

Shares in the group were down 3 percent at 1535 GMT.

