LONDON Germany will be subsidising its weaker eurozone partners for a lifetime and Greece, Italy and Portugal face big changes if the European currency is to survive, Foreign Secretary William Hague said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Britain had been vindicated for its decision not to join the 17-nation currency club but was very concerned about the euro breaking up, Hague told the weekly Spectator magazine.

"I described the euro as a burning building with no exits and so it has proved for some of the countries in it," he said, recalling a 1997 speech when he warned of higher interest rates and unemployment if Britain joined the single currency.

Flexing his Eurosceptic muscles ahead of his Conservative Party's conference next week, he said the euro "will be written about for centuries as a kind of historical monument to collective folly. But it's there and we have to deal with it."

European Union and IMF inspectors return to Greece on Thursday to decide whether Athens has done enough to secure aid to avoid bankruptcy, while Germany has suggested a new bailout may need to be negotiated.

Hague's comments may appease Conservative right-wingers frustrated with the compromises the party has made on Europe to keep the support of the pro-European Liberal Democrats, the minority partner in Britain's 16-month-old coalition government.

Britain has sought to ride out the economic recession and weak recovery following the financial crisis by allowing its currency to fall and promising stringent austerity measures to keep borrowing rates low on its sovereign debts.

"It clearly means that being in the euro that Greeks, or Italians or Portuguese have to accept some very big changes in what happens in their country, even bigger than if they weren't in the euro," Hague said.

"Germans will have to accept that they are going to subsidise those countries for a long time to come really, for the rest of their lifetimes."

