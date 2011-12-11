LONDON Foreign Secretary William Hague said Sunday a decision to opt out of a new European Union treaty at a summit last week would not leave the country isolated and on the fringes of Europe.

"We are not marginalised I don't agree, I don't use the terminology, two-speed Europe, that implies there is one group getting on with something more quickly than another group," Hague, a Conservative in the coalition government, told Sky news in an interview.

Earlier Sunday Liberal Democrat Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said he was bitterly disappointed by the outcome of last week's European Union summit saying it risked leaving Britain isolated.

