A man works on the roof of a new house on a housing development in Stoke on Trent, central England April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British house prices rose strongly in April, supported by relatively cheap mortgages, lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

Prices increased 1.1 percent on the month - the best growth since November - after an upwarddly revised rise of 0.4 percent in March.

In the three months ending in April, they were 2 percent higher than a year ago, recording the steepest rise since September 2010.

Analysts had expected monthly and yearly pick-ups of 0.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

"Market activity, however, remains subdued by historical standards," said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.

"Weak income growth and continuing below-trend economic growth are likely to remain significant constraints on housing demand during the remainder of 2013."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)