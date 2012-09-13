HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON Independent advisors will be appointed to oversee the regulator's planned report into HBOS Plc, the mortgage bank that almost collapsed in 2008 and was taken over by Lloyds.
Specialist advisers will be appointed to oversee the drafting process and provide assurance that the FSA report "is a fair and balanced reflection of the evidence", Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's Treasury Committee, said on Thursday.
Tyrie said he had written to Adair Turner, chairman of Financial Services Authority (FSA), to make clear his committee will require the FSA to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the reasons for HBOS's failure and of the FSA's conduct, similar to the work it did on Royal Bank of Scotland, which like HBOS needed to be rescued by taxpayers.
The FSA said on Wednesday it would produce a full report on the causes and failures of HBOS, after the regulator ended an investigation into former HBOS head of corporate lending Peter Cummings and fined him 500,000 pounds.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.