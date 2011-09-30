LONDON A new non-emergency healthcare number will be rolled out across England by 2013 after trials in three regions, the government said on Saturday, despite concerns whether local health services will be ready in time.

The 111 number, designed as a "one-stop-shop" for non-urgent calls, will replace the nurse-led NHS Direct telephone service and could also take over from out-of-hours call centres for family doctors.

The government hopes the new 24-hour service will save money by cutting down on unnecessary calls to the 999 emergency service as well as being more memorable than the 0845 4647 NHS Direct number.

"The new 111 service will mean patients can access the whole of the NHS through just one simple number," said Health Secretary Andrew Lansley.

"This marks another important step in modernising the NHS and giving patients greater control and choice over their healthcare," he added.

The government wants the number to be available nationally by April 2013 and asked local health authorities to confirm by last week their plans for organising the service.

But health professionals say it will only bring benefits if local GPs, paramedics and ambulance services have made sure they are working together on the ground in a coordinated fashion.

"Potentially a new number makes it easier for patients and gives the opportunity to link everything up locally," said Rick Stern of the NHS Alliance, a health service lobby group.

"In areas where they have thought about it less and less work has been done, it's going to be quite a struggle to make it all happen by 2013," he added.

People dialling 111 will be questioned by trained call advisers using a computerised triage system to assess their condition and recommend where to get treatment if needed.

If the symptoms appear serious, the operator can send an ambulance without the caller having to redial 999.

The NHS says the assessment system is safe and has already handled 2.5 million calls with no adverse incidents.

