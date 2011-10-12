UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
LONDON The government has defeated attempts to derail its plans to reform the National Health Service in England after the Lords voted down amendments that would have killed or delayed its legislation.
Peers on Wednesday voted instead for the Health and Care Bill to continue its passage through parliament's upper chamber and will now consider its proposals over the coming months.
The reforms include sacking thousands of health administrators and putting family doctors in charge of spending 60 billion pounds of the NHS budget in a turnaround so large that the service's chief executive says it can be seen "from outer space."
Doctors and health unions had urged peers to scrap the bill over fears that plans to boost access for private companies will destabilise the cradle-to-grave service.
The government has already revised the plans once this summer, submitting more than a 1,000 amendments in a humiliating climb-down after failing to convince the medical profession its proposals were workable.
LONDON The Bank of England needs to adopt the "spirit of the millennial" and embrace varied approaches to problem-solving, as well as boosting gender and ethnic diversity, central bank governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from parliament's lower chamber on Wednesday to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union, defeating attempts by pro-EU lawmakers to attach extra conditions to her plan to start divorce talks by March 31.