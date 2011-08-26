Police officers form a barrier across a road to block it from a group of youths, in Liverpool August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The government needs to relax its hold on power and allow English cities to jump-start their local economies after inner-city rioting spread across the country this month, former Conservative deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine said.

Seeking a response to the worst urban violence for decades, commentators and politicians have looked back to 1981 when Heseltine led efforts to tackle deprivation in the northern English city of Liverpool that had sparked similar unrest.

Heseltine, now 78, garnered praise for his efforts to promote private investment in a city struggling for an identity after its port went into decline, causing mass unemployment.

Liverpool's regenerated Albert Dock, home to a branch of the Tate Art Gallery and a Beatles museum, is one project that has brought lasting benefits to the city.

Thirty years on, many English cities still look to national government to solve their problems, something that Heseltine wants to change. Few city mayors are directly elected and councils get much of their funding from central grants, leaving them exposed to deep state spending cuts.

Heseltine is widely seen in the Conservative Party as a politician close to the thinking of Prime Minister David Cameron and one with a particular grasp of the problems of inner cities.

He believes Cameron's Conservative-led coalition government has done the right thing with its initial hardline response to the riots, flooding the streets with police and arresting around 3,000 people.

"You have got to regain the streets. That they have done and rightly so," Heseltine said in an interview.

"It would be for example a tragedy if the Notting Hill carnival was not to go ahead and be peacefully conducted," he added, referring to this weekend's African-Caribbean festival in London, one of the biggest street parties in Europe.

Prime Minister David Cameron had already asked Heseltine and former Tesco supermarket boss Terry Leahy, who is from Liverpool, to produce an updated development plan for the city. That report is sure to be required reading for those seeking to ease the plight of England's inner cities.

SPREAD THE POWER

Relations with prime ministers have not always been so cordial.

Heseltine, a millionaire magazine publisher, was one of the most talented politicians of his generation but his dominant personality and centrist leanings made for combustible relations with then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

He stormed out of government in 1986 in a row over the ownership of a defence firm. His leadership challenge in 1990 helped to end Thatcher's reign but the more emollient John Major piped him to become party leader and prime minister.

Now retired from front line politics, Heseltine says there is no quick fix after looting of shops and arson attacks spread from London to other major English cities, leaving five people dead, businesses in ruins and damaging Britain's image abroad.

He is careful not to telegraph the conclusions of his report on Liverpool, but he believes the centralised government and the dominance of London, home to the financial services industry, is holding the country back.

"We are the only country of our sort that runs virtually everything from the centre, if you look at all the other major economies they have very powerful devolved and therefore competitive economies," he said.

Britain's deficit-cutting government talks about rebalancing the economy -- helping to nurture high-tech manufacturing and spreading growth more evenly geographically.

Plans to create low-tax, light-regulation enterprise zones echo the Heseltine prescription of the 1980s.

Heseltine said large English cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham needed strong local leaders to complement this approach.

"They don't have people who have the power to take real decisions and give proper leadership," he said, applauding government plans to allow larger English cities to directly elect their mayors.

He notes that London's high profile mayor Boris Johnson has very limited powers, making him more of a figurehead.

In an illustration of London's problems, the interview was conducted by telephone, with the Reuters correspondent in Heseltine's office in the district of Hammersmith surrounded by racks of his firm's magazines and the ex-minister stranded in snarled traffic and unable to get to the appointment in person.

LIVERPOOL SUPPORTER

Thatcher was famously dismissive of Heseltine's contribution to urban renewal, noting acidly in her memoirs that "Liverpool has defeated better men than Michael Heseltine."

However, Heseltine has his backers in the city, birthplace of the Beatles and home to one of Europe's most successful soccer clubs.

"Heseltine is respected across the political divide as somebody who has put Liverpool's case regularly," said Joe Anderson, the Labour leader of the city council.

"All governments haven't got to grips with the problems that inner cities faced. He's right to make the case that government seems to be London-centric," he told Reuters.

"Liverpool was once an economic powerhouse of the Commonwealth and he sees the potential here."

(Reporting by Keith Weir)