LONDON The newly-appointed head of Britain's high-speed north-south railway said on Tuesday he would look to cut the cost of the 43 billion pound project in a bid to win cross-party political support for the scheme.

David Higgins, the former London Olympics boss who took over as chairman of the High Speed 2 (HS2) project this month, said he would look at cost savings and speeding up the project in a paper to be presented to the government around March.

"The first thing I want to look at is the overall deliverability - time, can we make it quicker, can we get benefits to the north earlier - then how we can deliver it most effectively and hopefully that will deliver the cost savings," Higgins told BBC Radio.

Prime Minister David Cameron argues the project is critical to boost the economy by creating up to 400,000 jobs and increasing rail capacity.

But some parliamentarians have questioned the cost effectiveness of the project and faced a backlash from constituencies impacted along the planned route.

The opposition Labour party has signalled it will not give the project a blank cheque.

Higgins said he would be endeavouring in coming months to win support from all parties for HS2 which would make it easier to do business across the country and even ease soaring high prices in London and the south-east.

He warned the UK's railways were already at breaking point with no new railway line north of Watford just outside London in over 100 years and the country urgently needing new capacity.

The first leg of the route between London and Birmingham in central England is due to be completed in 2026 with an extension to Leeds and Manchester in the north finished by 2033.

"HS2 releases 18 new train paths down the west coast that can potentially take 1,000 people each train. There is nothing you can remotely do like that to the existing network," Higgins said.

"There is no other way of making to this step change in the transport capacity of the country."

