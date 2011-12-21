House prices will fall modestly next year, but that could prove optimistic should the euro zone sovereign debt crisis worsen significantly, a Reuters poll of analysts found.

Following is a summary of the results of the survey, taken Dec 16-20. 1a. Please provide your forecasts for full-year change (Dec/Dec or Q4/Q4) in UK house prices.

-1.7 percent was the median for 2012 from 23 forecasts.

1.0 percent was the median for 2013 from 22 forecasts. 1b. Please provide your forecasts for full-year change (Dec/Dec or Q4/Q4) in Central London house prices.

1.5 percent was the median for 2012 from 8 forecasts.

2.0 percent was the median for 2013 from 7 forecasts. 2a. If you think house prices will fall, how much (in percentage terms), will they drop from here?

4.0 percent was the median from 14 forecasts.

Forecasts ranged from 1.0 percent to 25.0 percent. 2b. When will they stabilise?

1 said Q2 2012 1 said H2 2012 2 said Q4 2013

1 said Q3 2012 2 said Q1 2013 1 said Q1 2014

4 said Q4 2012 1 said Q3 2013 1 said Q4 2015 3. What is your forecast for the level of Bank of England mortgage approvals? (in thousands)

50,000 median in 6 months from 16 forecasts.

54,000 median in 12 months from 16 forecasts. 4. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes average UK house prices relative to fundamentals?

7 was the median from 20 forecasts.

Forecasts ranged from 5 to 8. * NOTE: Forecasts are based on a variety of house price indexes, including Halifax, Nationwide and Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG). Most forecasts in the latest poll are based on Nationwide and Halifax. Following is a list of contributors: 4Cast, Bank of Ireland, BNP Paribas, Capital Economics, CIBC, Council of Mortgage Lenders, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Experian, Fathom Consulting, Hometrack, IHS Global Insight, ING Financial Marketsl, Investec, John Charcol, Monument Securities, NAB, Natixis, NIESR, Nomura, PwC, RBC and Schroders.

(Factbox prepared by Snehasish Das)