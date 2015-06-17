LONDON British households are the most downbeat about their finances in six months as concerns about job security rose to the highest level since March last year, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Household Finance Index from data company Markit fell in June to 43.8, its lowest level this year, from 45.5 in May, indicating a greater squeeze on household finances.

However, the index remained above its long-run average.

Information technology and telecoms staff were the most downbeat about their finances, according to the survey.

"Greater job insecurities contributed to the strain on finances, although this was partially offset by further expansions in workplace activity and income from employment," said Philip Leake, an economist at Markit.

He said there was no anecdotal evidence that would explain the decline in job security found by the survey.

Official data due to be released at the same time as Markit's survey on Wednesday are expected to show earnings growth picked up in the three months to April.

The survey also showed the proportion of households expecting the Bank of England to raise interest rates in the next six months fell to its lowest level since October 2013, possibly reflecting a fall in inflation to below zero in April.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)