LONDON The proportion of British households expecting the Bank of England to hike interest rates in the next six months doubled in June, according to a survey that also showed the squeeze on their finances easing slightly.

Financial data company Markit said some 60 percent of British households now expect the central bank to raise rates from a record low 0.5 percent before the end of the year, compared with 30 percent in May's report.

The survey of 1,500 households was conducted from June 11 to June 16, straddling a major speech last Thursday from BoE Governor Mark Carney who said interest rates could rise sooner than financial markets expected.

The findings were part of Markit's monthly Household Finance Index, which rose in June to 42.5 from 42.3 in May, not far off April's record high of 43.0. The index measures households' perception of their overall well-being.

Dating back to early 2009, it has risen sharply in recent months but a reading below 50 still represents households feeling worse off.

Markit also noted that expectations for the next 12 months hit a five-month low.

"The fall in households' financial expectations coincides with greater prospects of an interest rate hike before the end of 2014," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

"Policymakers will be keeping a close eye on households' reaction to the possibility of more expensive mortgages, given the need to ensure that consumer demand is not choked off by further shifts towards policy tightening."

A poll commissioned by the Bank of England, released earlier this month but conducted in May, showed that 42 percent of Britons expected a rate rise over the next 12 months - the highest proportion since May 2011.

Economists think British interest rates will start rising in the first quarter of 2015, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday, one day after Carney's speech.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)