Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
LONDON British house prices fell unexpectedly last month but were still almost 10 percent higher than a year ago, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
House prices fell 1.4 percent in February, reversing much of January's 1.7 percent increase, compared with a forecast for zero growth in a Reuters poll. Annual house price growth was steady at 9.7 percent in the three months to February.
Despite February's fall, Halifax said house prices were likely to continue rising at a robust pace because of an imbalance between supply and demand.
Earlier on Thursday, rival mortgage lender Nationwide reported that house price growth picked up speed in annual terms last month.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.