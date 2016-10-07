UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON British house prices rose at their slowest pace in more than three years in the three months to September, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed, adding to signs of a slowdown in the housing market after Britain's Brexit vote in June.
The increase in prices slowed to 5.8 percent from 6.9 percent in the three months to August, Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said on Friday.
In monthly terms, prices rose by 0.1 percent from August, the first increase since June.
"The reduction in annual house price growth from a peak of 10.0 percent in March to 5.8 percent six months later remains in line with our forecast at the end of 2015," Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said in a statement.
"A lengthy period where house prices have risen more rapidly than earnings has put pressure on affordability, therefore constraining demand. Very low mortgage rates and a shortage of properties available for sale should, however, help support price levels over the coming months," he said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Peter Hobson)
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.