A row of terraced houses are seen below an apartment block in London August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON House prices rose by 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in August, the biggest rise since March, government data showed on Tuesday.

The Department of Communities and Local Government said house prices were 1.3 percent lower than a year earlier, the smallest annual fall since April, and taking the average price of a home to 208,476 pounds.

The DCLG data is based on a sample of mortgage completions data from the Regulated Mortgage Survey, collected by the Council of Mortgage Lenders, and is less timely than house price data from individual mortgage lenders Halifax and Nationwide, which are based on mortgage approvals.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh, Editing by Keith Weir)