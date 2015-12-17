LONDON Major British mortgage lender Nationwide forecast on Thursday that house prices would rise by 3-6 percent in 2016, faster than it has recently reported prices as rising by.

Nationwide's view is in line with the average 4.3 percent house price growth predicted in a Reuters poll last month, and the 4-6 percent forecast last week from Halifax, which vies with Nationwide to be Britain's biggest mortgage lender.

"As we look ahead to 2016, the risks are skewed towards a modest acceleration in house price growth, at least at the national level, despite the likelihood of interest rate increases from the middle of next year," Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said.

Nationwide's estimates of house price growth this year have been well below those from Halifax and Britain's Office of National Statistics. It said house prices in November were 3.7 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with 9.0 percent reported by Halifax and 7.0 percent October rise from the ONS.

