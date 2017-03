LONDON British house prices fell 1.1 percent in March, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday, potentially easing concerns that the housing market may be overheating.

House prices rose 8.7 percent in the three months to March, over the same period a year earlier, compared to 7.9 percent in February.

Housing has been a key engine of Britain's surprisingly fast recovery and Bank of England officials have said they are vigilant about momentum in the market.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Schomberg)