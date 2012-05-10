LONDON The number of homes that lenders repossessed in Britain held steady at the same level as a year ago at 9,600 in the first three months of 2012, the Council of Mortgage Lenders said on Thursday, suggesting financial pressure on households may have started easing.

The CML said it was the first time in a year that repossessions had not risen in annual terms, adding that it expects to revise down its 2012 forecast for 45,000 home repossessions.

The data, which are not adjusted for seasonal variations, showed an increase in repossessions from 8,700 in the final three months of 2011.

The CML said that a combination of low interest rates and stable employment had helped people to avoid falling behind with their mortgage repayments.

The number of mortgages with arrears of 2.5 percent or more of the outstanding balance fell to 157,800 in the first quarter, down from 160,300 in the fourth quarter of 2011 and 170,500 in the first quarter of 2011.

"Combined efforts by borrowers, lenders and money advisers are ensuring that payment difficulties are being managed effectively, with the result that the number of repossessions remains relatively low," said CML director general Paul Smee.

