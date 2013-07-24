An anti-HS2 sign lies in the floor on the planned route of the new HS2 high speed rail link in Middleton, central England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Britain's Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected all legal challenges to the UK's HS2 national high-speed rail project.

Many councils and resident associations along the route wanted appeal judges to order a further assessment of the 43 billion pound project, which will run from London to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

They said the scheme would lead to a loss of homes, cause severe environmental damage and disruption to many communities.

The Department for Transport said seven broad areas of challenge to HS2 were dismissed by the court and that construction of the scheme would start in 2017.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Brenda Goh)