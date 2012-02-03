LONDON Employment minister Ed Davey was appointed Friday as Energy and Climate Change Secretary to replace Chris Huhne who has resigned following news he is to be charged over allegations he tried to cover up a speeding offence.

Prime Minister David Cameron's office confirmed the appointment of Davey, 46, the Liberal Democrat MP for Kingston and Surbiton in southwest London.

Made chief of staff to then Lib Dem leader Menzies Campbell in 2006, Davey also served in opposition as a Lib Dem spokesman on the Treasury, education, trade and industry and foreign affairs.

When the coalition was formed after the 2010 election, Davey became a junior minister in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

Educated at Nottingham High School and Oxford University, he became an economics researcher for the Lib Dems soon after leaving university, briefly leaving the world of politics in the mid-1990s to become a management consultant.

He is married with a son.

