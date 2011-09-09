Pedestrians are reflected as they pass a branch of Northern Rock in the City of London March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Plans to separate retail banks from investment banking arms will make tempting investments in volatile times, but fears of weakening lenders in the midst of the crisis mean the measures are unlikely to be carried out soon, investors say.

On Monday the government-commissioned Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) is expected to announce measures that seek to shield taxpayers from the risk of possible failures, as well as demanding banks hold more capital.

Among these measures, lenders may have to "ring-fence" those operations considered vital to support the economy in subsidiaries separated from riskier investment banking units.

Investors say retail banks whose earnings are not subject to the volatility and risk associated with investment banking could make owning financial shares or bonds more appealing.

Many are attracted by the possibility of stable, utility-like returns that a purer retail banking model would offer, cleared of bad debt and with little prospect of surprising investors with large writedowns from capital markets losses.

"That's perfectly acceptable ... If they (UK retail banks) did demerge tomorrow, which they can't, but if they did, I would be interested in looking at the utility part as opposed to investment banking and derivative parts of the business," Gervais Williams, a fund manager at MAM Funds, said.

Others echoed that view.

"I don't own any banks, but if the government tried to sell Northern Rock on a decent valuation I'd be keen to buy it," a European equities fund manager at a UK investment firm said, referring to the nationalised lender the British government plans to return to private hands.

"The losses have been taken away, it's properly capitalised, it's a very simple predictable boring collateralised lending system and it will give you good returns. I would definitely be interested in a bank like that."

However, many investors expect the ICB will water down its earlier recommendations, put forward in April, or at least delay implementation of its findings.

Since the ICB made its interim recommendations, the picture has worsened considerably for the UK economy, while banks have repeatedly warned that now is not the time to impose costly structural changes.

"It (the ICB report) will be watered down and it'll be delayed, because banks simply aren't strong enough to accept all of these things that are being thrown at them ... (and) that's why I don't own them," the equities fund manager said.

REGULATORY ISSUES

Many investors say the ICB recommendations are a sideshow, only one of a litany of regulatory issues all banks face and overshadowed by the euro zone debt crisis and concerns about how banks fund themselves.

"I suspect this is not going to be the thing that moves markets next week," Ben Bennett, credit strategist at Legal and General Investment Management, one of the UK's biggest investors, said.

"The ICB report would have a lot more attention if other things weren't brewing now. On a relative space I'm not concerned," Bennett added.

Banking stocks across Europe have fallen sharply in recent months, dragged down by a failure to contain Europe's debt crisis. Friday saw further falls, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking Index down around 5 percent.

But UK banks have generally performed better than their European counterparts during the past few months, given their smaller relative exposure to euro zone sovereign debt.

The FTSE 350 Banks Index has fallen 30 percent since the commission published its interim report on April 11, outperforming a 37 percent fall for European banking stocks as a whole.

Data on the quantity of stock out on loan -- a strong indicator of shorting interest -- suggests investors have increased their bets against UK banks ahead of the ICB report, but only slightly, and interest remains below Europe's average.

Barclays stock on loan has risen to 0.6 percent from 0.26 and HSBC's to 1.53 percent from 1.36 percent in the week to September 8, figures from Data Explorers shows. This is lower than the average percentage of stock on loan in banks sector in the STOXX Europe 600, which is 2.48 percent.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc stock on loan fell to 0.11 percent from 0.12, and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's to 0.13 percent from 0.16.

Alexei Jourovski, head of equities at Geneva-based asset manager Unigestion, said the ICB reforms were only one of multiple risks all banks face and he is avoiding the sector.

"All the banks are exposed to similar risk factors and as a consequence, in terms of portfolio diversification, it's quite hard to make a case for banks," Jourovski said. "Essentially you have lots of shared risk which is linked to the regulatory landscape and what happens with the European debt crisis."

(Additional reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by David Holmes)