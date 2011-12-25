LONDON A choir of wives of soldiers serving in Afghanistan topped the British singles charts on Sunday, beating "X Factor" winners Little Mix to the Christmas No. 1 spot and outselling the rest of the top 12 put together.

"Wherever You Are" by Military Wives, a song written using excerpts from letters sent between military couples, sold 556,000 copies, the Official Charts Company said.

All proceeds from the single go to The Royal British Legion and the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen Families Association.

"It's a testament to the Military Wives' hard work and the nation's support of them as well as the power of choral singing," said Gareth Malone, the choirmaster who put the group together for a BBC television series, The Choir.

"I'm delighted they have found their voice."

The 100-strong Military Wives choir dislodged from the top spot a cover of Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice's "Cannonball" by Little Mix, a group of four girls that won this year's X Factor television singing contest.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Louise Ireland)