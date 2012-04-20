LONDON Britain will wait to see how much money China will give the International Monetary Fund before making any commitment of its own, a government official said on Friday, suggesting Canada could also make a contribution.

Britain has come under pressure from IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde to back her drive to increase the IMF's resources so that it can act as a backstop if the euro zone crisis flares up again.

Finance minister George Osborne, who is facing loud calls from within his Conservative party not to give any money to the IMF, can give up to 10 billion pounds without parliamentary approval - well short of the 16 billion contribution implied by Britain's IMF quota.

Lagarde is hoping that G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington this weekend will agree to raise the fund's resources by $400 billion. So far countries have pledged $320 billion.

"The key unknown is China. They're the key piece in the jigsaw puzzle," said the British official, who spoke on condition his name was not used due to the sensitivity of the situation.

"Given they're the world's second-biggest economy and Japan has put in $60 billion ... we would expect this to be a truly global effort."

The official also said there were signs behind the scenes that Canada might soften its stance and add to the IMF pot. Canada, along with the United States, has said publicly that it will not give the IMF any additional cash.

Osborne has said previously that Britain would be willing to contribute more cash to the IMF, but only if the euro zone does more to increase its own crisis-fighting facility and if full IMF conditions are applied to any assistance.

But another British official said on Friday that the government does not think the euro zone has done enough to strengthen its firewall.

"Clearly more needs to be done," the prime minister's spokeswoman told reporters. "There are strict conditions under which we'd agree (to an IMF contribution). One of them is that the IMF provides funding for countries not currencies."

Osborne has imposed a tough austerity regime on Britain to reduce the country's massive debts.

