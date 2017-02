LONDON Chancellor George Osborne told European Union colleagues on Monday he would not take part in any proposed EU cash boost to the International Monetary Fund specifically aimed at the euro zone debt crisis, Treasury sources said.

"We were clear that we would not be making a contribution," one source said. Another said there was "no agreement on the 200 billion" fund.

Some other non-euro countries could yet contribute, along with euro zone countries, to raise the IMF's crisis-fighting capacity.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon)