LONDON Britain should bring forward investment on infrastructure and defer some near-term spending cuts to kickstart the economy, the International Monetary Fund's Deputy Managing Director on Wednesday.

"In a range of policy areas, the government should be more supportive of growth," David Lipton told a news conference at Britain's finance ministry.

"What is important now is not to make a mistake today and presume that all will be well with the economy some years from now. I think it's important to get started on infrastructure projects that will support the economy," he said.

Lipton said spending on infrastructure was particularly desirable since it would boost the supply side of the economy, allowing it to grow faster without generating inflation.

"In essence, this would be to allow the adjustment to take place in a more backloaded fashion and provide more support for the economy at the front end of the period."

(Reporting by Christina Fincher and David Milliken)