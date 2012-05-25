LONDON Perceived differences between France and Germany over how to solve Europe's debt crisis are "largely overstated", International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday.

Asked whether there was no need to panic about a rift between Paris and Berlin, Frenchwoman Lagarde told Britain's Guardian newspaper: "I should think so ... I think it's largely overstated."

Speculation has mounted over differences between French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel since the French leader swept to power in an election earlier this month.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)