Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Perceived differences between France and Germany over how to solve Europe's debt crisis are "largely overstated", International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday.
Asked whether there was no need to panic about a rift between Paris and Berlin, Frenchwoman Lagarde told Britain's Guardian newspaper: "I should think so ... I think it's largely overstated."
Speculation has mounted over differences between French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel since the French leader swept to power in an election earlier this month.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).