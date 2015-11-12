LONDON British and Indian companies are due to sign collaborations worth more than 9 billion pounds during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London, his British counterpart said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Prime Minister David Cameron said London wanted to support Modi in his vision to transform India with improved infrastructure and education.

"We want to become your number one partner for supporting the finance needed for (Modi's) ambitious plan, making London the world's centre for offshore rupee trading," he said, adding: "we're getting that started with plans already in place today to issue over 1 billion pounds in bonds right here in London".

"During this visit British and Indian companies are announcing new collaborations together worth more than 9 billion pounds," Cameron said.

