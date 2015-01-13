LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would delay raising record-low interest rates if it needed to tackle low inflation, rather than start a new round of government bond buying, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

British inflation fell more sharply than expected to hit a 14-year low of 0.5 percent in December, official data showed earlier on Tuesday.

Carney expected inflation to fall further, and said it was possible that price falls in the energy and food sectors could spread more widely, the BBC said, without quoting him directly.

"Evasive action, if needed, would be by keeping interest rates at these record low levels for a bit longer, he said, rather than engaging in more money creation through quantitative easing," the BBC said.

