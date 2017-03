LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the central bank was not considering more stimulus, despite inflation falling well below the Bank's target, the BBC reported.

British inflation fell to a 14-year low of 0.5 percent in December, far below the Bank's 2 percent target, official data published earlier on Tuesday showed.

Carney "says although inflation lower than Bank expected ... no need for more monetary stimulus", a BBC reporter said in a posting on Twitter after interviewing Carney.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)