LONDON Tax rises announced in the budget will add 0.38 percentage point to monthly consumer price inflation in April if they are passed on in full, and lift the annual rate by 0.17 percentage point, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Chancellor George Osborne hiked duties on alcohol, tobacco and air fares in his March 21 budget, changes which will take effect from April. In addition, duty on petrol will rise in August, pushing up prices in that month.

The ONS said the measures would add 0.41 of a percentage point to the monthly Retail Price Index rate of inflation in April, raising the annual RPI rate by 0.13 percentage points.

Consumer price inflation fell to 3.4 percent in February having peaked at 5.2 percent in September. Inflation remains well above the Bank of England's 2 percent target, though the central bank expects it to hit target towards the end of 2012.

