LONDON High inflation in Britain is a reflection of rising global energy prices, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

"We understand it's a difficult time for households who are affected by these price rises which reflect what's happening to global oil and gas prices," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.

Inflation in Britain hit a three-year high in September driven by soaring gas and electricity bills, data showed earlier on Tuesday, adding to a severe squeeze on Britons' living standards as wages fail to keep up with rising prices.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon)