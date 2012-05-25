LONDON Britons' expectations for the level of inflation over the coming year fell this month to 2.8 percent after edging up to 3.0 percent in April, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov for U.S. bank Citi showed on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years also fell, dropping to 3.4 percent in May from 3.7 percent in April.

"These results are likely to reassure the (Bank of England), which noted the April rise in inflation expectations," Citi economist Michael Saunders said.

"We expect that inflation expectations will edge down a bit further in coming months, given the weak labour market and falling headline inflation rates," he added.

British consumer price inflation fell to 3.0 percent in April from 3.5 percent in May, but the BoE forecasts it will only return to its 2 percent target by the third quarter of 2013 - nine months later than previously expected.

The YouGov survey polled 2,010 people between May 21 and May 23, after the BoE had published its forecast. April CPI data was published on May 22.

(Reporting by David Milliken)