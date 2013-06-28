LONDON Britons' expectations for the level of inflation over the coming years were unchanged in June, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on Friday.

Inflation expectations for the next 12 months held steady at May's level of 2.5 percent, and for the next five to 10 years were unchanged at 3.3 percent, the poll showed.

Both figures are slightly lower than earlier in the year.

"These results should reassure the (Bank of England), providing further evidence that the long period of above-target inflation has not destabilised inflation expectations," said Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova)