FILE PHOTO - A woman shops at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 16 JANUARY FOR ALL IMAGES - RTSVNWH

LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year fell in March, despite a sharp pick up in the country's most closely watched measure of price growth, a monthly survey by bank Citi and polling firm YouGov showed.

Expectations for inflation in a year's time eased back to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in February.

Britain's consumer price index hit 2.3 percent in the year to February, but Citi said some of the respondents in its poll might not have been aware of the figures which were released while the survey was being conducted.

Inflation expectations for five years' time fell back to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent in February, which Citi said was the first drop in this measure since July, just after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The survey was based on a sample of 2,034 adults polled between March 20 and 21.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)