UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON Expectations for inflation in Britain in the next 12 months stabilised this month after rising sharply in July, according to a Citi/YouGov survey on Thursday.
Britons expect inflation of 1.8 percent in the coming 12 months, the same reading as in July's survey. Expectations for the next five to 10 years increased to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent.
Official consumer price inflation edged up in July. A sharp rise in prices paid by manufacturers suggests Britain's headline inflation rate will head higher in the coming months.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.