LONDON Expectations for inflation in Britain in the next 12 months stabilised this month after rising sharply in July, according to a Citi/YouGov survey on Thursday.

Britons expect inflation of 1.8 percent in the coming 12 months, the same reading as in July's survey. Expectations for the next five to 10 years increased to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent.

Official consumer price inflation edged up in July. A sharp rise in prices paid by manufacturers suggests Britain's headline inflation rate will head higher in the coming months.

