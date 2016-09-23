UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON British public inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell this month for the first time since June's vote to leave the European Union, a monthly survey for U.S. bank Citi showed on Friday.
Citi said inflation expectations for the coming year dipped to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent in July and August, which had been the highest readings since late 2014.
"Renewed weakness in fuel prices over the summer may well have contributed to the decline," Citi economists said.
Inflation in Britain remains low at 0.6 percent in the 12 months to August. But the Bank of England forecasts consumer price inflation of will rise to 1.9 percent for the 12 months to the end of the third quarter next year, with sterling's sharp fall after the Brexit vote pushing up the price of imports.
Longer-term expectations for the next 5-10 years were broadly stable at 2.6 percent, Citi said.
The expectations are based on a poll of 2,069 adults carried out by YouGov between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.
LONDON British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.
Demand from overseas investors is expected to support British commercial property this year even as the UK prepares to leave the European Union, an industry survey showed on Thursday.