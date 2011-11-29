LONDON Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to the lowest level since April, a survey by Citi/YouGov showed on Tuesday.

The survey showed that the public's inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 3.1 percent in November from 3.4 percent in October.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years inched up to 3.5 percent in November from 3.4 percent in October, but remain below the September level of 3.8 percent.

The survey should reassure Bank of England policymakers that high inflation expectations are not becoming entrenched in the national psyche.

"These results make it clear that this year's inflation surge, and the MPC's renewed expansion of QE (quantitative easing), have not destabilised inflation expectations," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

"As a result, the MPC can continue to react aggressively to the signs of economic slowdown -- and mounting downside risks. The MPC does not need to believe that deflation is an imminent threat to justify further easing, in our view. Its aim is to prevent inflation falling below the 2 percent target over time, and there appears ample justification for further stimulus."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Fiona Shaikh)