LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year fell to a six-month-low in November, according to a survey published on Monday.

The monthly YouGov/Citi survey found year-ahead inflation expectations slipped to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent in October, when Britain marked two consecutive months of year-on-year falls in consumer prices for the first time on record.

Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years fell to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent, matching a record low hit earlier this year.

"All this helps create a self-reinforcing circle in which the very low headline inflation rates of 2014-15 increase the prospect of further low-flation in 2016-17," Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi, said.

"In turn, this points to a further extended period of low interest rates."

