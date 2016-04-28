LONDON Expectations among people in Britain for inflation over the coming year rose in April to their highest level since July of last year following a pick-up in official inflation data from below zero last year.

The monthly YouGov/Citi survey, published on Wednesday, found year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent in March and in February.

Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years was stable 2.8 percent.

Citi economists said they expected official inflation figures - which showed consumer prices increased by 0.5 percent in the 12 months to March - would continue to rise in the coming months, pushing inflation expectations higher too.

The Bank of England's next move was likely to be an interest rate hike but continued low levels of inflation and uncertainty over the economic outlook meant it was only likely to come in the second quarter of next year.

