LONDON Public inflation expectations held steady in August at levels below June's high, a monthly survey by pollsters YouGov for Citi showed on Wednesday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead were unchanged from July at 3.5 percent, below June's peak of 3.9 percent. Those for the next five to 10 years were also steady at 3.7 percent, off a record high of 4.1 percent set in June.

"These figures suggest that the reversal of June's surge in inflation expectations has been sustained, which is reassuring given that the headline CPI inflation rate actually rose in the last month," said Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi.

"Inflation expectations may well have been capped by the recent slight drop in retail petrol prices, a highly visible price benchmark, as well as gloomy headlines about the economy's prospects," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova)