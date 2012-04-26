LONDON The inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose in April to its highest level in four months, a survey from polling company YouGov showed on Thursday, in a worrying sign for the Bank of England, keen to boost the economy while keeping inflation in check.

The monthly survey, carried out on behalf of Citi, showed inflation expectations climbed to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent in March, the highest level since December.

Longer-term inflation expectations rose to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent in March, hitting the highest level since September 2011 and moving further off the central bank's 2-percent target.

"These readings are bound to worry the MPC, and leave the Committee with an awkward policy dilemma: the UK is displaying both sides of stagflation, with economic weakness in the GDP data and today's numbers, coupled with sticky inflation and rising inflation expectations," Citi economist Michael Saunders said.

British inflation rose in March for the first time in six months to 3.5 percent, halting a five-month decline from a peak of 5.2 percent in September 2011.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)