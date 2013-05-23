LONDON Britons expect inflation of 2.5 percent over the coming year, the lowest rate since the one they predicted in July last year, a YouGov/Citi survey showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation has been above the central bank's 2 percent target for much of the past five years, but eased last month to 2.4 percent and looks set to fall further over the coming two years.

"These results should reassure the Monetary Policy Committe, who continue to worry that the long period of above-target inflation will destabilise inflation expectations," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

Inflation expectations over the longer term - five to 10 years ahead - also fell this month, to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent in April.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher)