LONDON Britons' expectations for the level of inflation over the coming year fell this month to 2.4 percent - the lowest reading since April 2010, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov for bank Citi showed on Monday.

Moreover, inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years dropped to 3.2 percent in June from 3.4 percent in May. The latest figure matched January's level, which was the lowest since May 2010.

"These readings are likely to reassure the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) that the long inflation overshoot and recent expansion of QE (quantitative easing) have not destabilised inflation expectations," Citi economist Michael Saunders said.

"At the same time, there is no evidence of a significant rise in deflation expectations," he said.

"These readings suggest that upside inflation risks are fading and reinforce the likelihood that the MPC will resume QE at the July meeting - with the choice of 50 billion pounds or 75 billion pounds likely to rest on economic data and market trends in the run-up to the meeting," Saunders said.

The survey was carried out between June 20 and 22, with a sample size of 2,504 people.

